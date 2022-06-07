Trends and Insights Dashboard allows operators to dig deeper into workspace usage

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading coworking management software Nexudus rolls out game-changing new feature

June 7th 2022

Nexudus, a leading white-label platform to manage coworking and flex workspace, has developed a brand new feature called Trends & Insights.

Trends & insights is a new addition to the Nexudus platform that includes a range of different features that use data and Artificial Intelligence to aid operators in making informed decisions on how best to run a workspace. The feature is readily available across the 90 countries that Nexudus operates within and provides different insights while forecasting booking demands.

Since launching in 2012, Nexudus has been gathering global data points across its platform, which has led to the development of the Trends & Insights module. As the coworking industry matures, data-driven decisions will be key for operators’ success, leading to Nexudus developing a solution over the past year to help owners forecast the demand of their spaces, as well as take strategic action accordingly.

Carlos Almansa, Co-Founder at Nexudus, explains:

‘This feature aims to change how workspace operators can optimize their workspaces and maximize profitability. Empowering our customers with the tools and insights they need to make the most of their business is at the core of what we want to achieve here at Nexudus. We feel a big part of that is giving them data they can rely on that gives them a holistic view of their space's performance and actionable insights they can use to cater to the needs of their members fully.’

Key functions of the Trends & Insights Dashboard include:

Projected Demand

This section allows users to visualize the development of the booking demand in a particular space and forecast the future demand, for up to the next four months, for every hour of the day and day of the week.

Insights

The Insights bar provides key findings on the booking demand in a space. It is dynamically updated to give the operator the most relevant insights based on the booking data available. For example how many times a space has been booked per week.

Dynamic Pricing

Dynamic pricing lets the user automatically adjust booking rates based on data collected through Trends. The feature allows the owner to bump booking rates up or down based on customer demand. There is also the option to tweak booking rates when customers book resources at the last minute.

Resources Recap

This section includes key metrics about bookings on the previous month such as the average booking duration and the least requested resource capacity. This will be key for driving marketing strategies as it enables the user to pinpoint exactly what resource is being used.

About Nexudus

Nexudus is a leading white-label management software that all coworking and flex workspace owners and landlords need. We are inspired by individuals who care about the changing work culture and the growing coworking and flexible workspace movements.

Our journey began in 2012 after we discovered and fell in love with the concept of coworking.

We are currently working with thousands of spaces in more than 90 countries. Our mission is to empower and simplify your management as a space owner. Our platform allows you to have the freedom of scaling and optimizing your space operations as well as streamlining communications with your tenants. We will help you set up your account to reflect the special characteristics of your space, simplifying management tasks as well as providing detailed and insightful reports helping you to make better sense of your space’s activity.