DMV Issues Expiration Extension on Mobility Impaired Placards to August 31st

Due to a supply issue, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced today that they will extend the expiration dates of all mobility impaired placards to August 31, 2022.

Renewal of a permanent mobility impaired placard occurs every five years, and the new cycle historically begins on July 1st. However, with supply chain issues, and in an effort to provide seamless, convenient customer service, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier announced the extension to August 31st to make sure new placards are ready for customers.





"I believe in making sure our customers are taken care of. Unfortunately, due to COVID and other supply chain issues, some of our materials are not available. We don't want our customers to be inconvenienced, so extending the expiration date, on my authority, makes the best sense," he said.











Customers need to follow the same application and renewal process. The only change is the current expiration date being extended.

