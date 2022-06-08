Business Reporter: Rendering digital interactions secure and seamless
How ethical biometrics are opening a new chapter in identity verificationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Javier Mira, President and CEO of FacePhi talks about how AI-based identity verification technology can help strike the right balance between information security and user experience. As the number of online interactions is increasing by the day, the deployment of reliable and easy-to-use identity verification systems capable of fending off fraudsters can give a marked competitive advantage to businesses that implement them. Thanks to this innovative technology for identity verification, creating a new customer account or log-in into a private app, can take seconds instead of minutes.
As well as speed and convenience, FacePhi’s solutions offers high security features that can reassure users that their most personal data is safe and secure during all process. The company’s multi-biometric platform allows the client to design any digital onboarding and authentication process, according to their needs. Through this platform, biometric solutions can be selected and combined (facial, fingerprint, voice or digital signature), the person's living status approved with passive liveness, official identity documents captured, and their authenticity validated.
FacePhi’s ethical biometrics solution ensures that the algorithms they use are not biased against any ethnicities, age groups or other demographics. Its platform can be customised to any company size or sector including banks, fintechs, healthcare, insurance, public administration, travelling and transportation, sports events and shared mobility.
About FacePhi
FacePhi provides secure, fast, and easy to use technology. Experts in user’s digital identity verification, it specialises in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions. It was established with the aim of creating more secure, accessible and fraud-free digital processes; to achieve this, FacePhi is committed to innovation with artificial intelligence and machine learning, applying blockchain technology and introducing decentralised digital identity.
FacePhi already boasts 300 million users worldwide and more than 120 clients, with a retention rate of over 95%.
