Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.5%. According to the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market overview, the development of smart cities is expected to propel the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market growth in the coming years.

Want to learn more on the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5155&type=smp

The video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market consists of sales of VSaaS services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing cloud-based video surveillance services. Video surveillance as a Service, or VSaaS, is a cloud-based security system that allows users to access their Internet Protocol (IP) cameras from anywhere through any computer and have access surveillance video conveniently. The service typically includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts and others.

Global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are gaining popularity in the market. According to the global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market analysis, major companies are focused on developing technological solutions for video surveillance as a service to enhance security management. For instance, Johnson Controls, a US-based video surveillance company introduced Tyco Cloud, a new cloud-based security platform designed to assist consumers in migrating expensive and complex security infrastructure for access control and video monitoring to the cloud. Tyco Cloud enables users to secure lives, assets, and facilities by managing access control, video monitoring, and other security operations through secure cloud services and connected devices including cloud cameras and controllers. Also, in 2020, US based data communications company, Motorola Solutions launched a new product in its video security and analytics portfolio, the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection (ETD) Solution, which can be used to detect elevated body temperature in a person and focus on the key elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including prevention, protection, and response.

Global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Segments

The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented:

By Type: IP-Based, Analog

By Service: Managed, Hybrid, Hosted

By End-User: Industrial, Residential, Military and Defense, Institutional, Public Facilities, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-surveillance-as-a-service-global-market-report

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market, video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market share, video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) global market segments and geographies, video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) global market players, video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADT Security Services Inc., Axis Communications AB, Brivo Inc., Cisco, Honeywell International Inc, Genetec Inc., Camcloud Inc., CameraFTP Service, Cloudastructure Inc., Duranc Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., IVIDEON Inc., Mobotix AG, Pacific Control Systems LLC, Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd, Johnson Controls, Avigilon, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Panasonic, Hikvision, IndigoVision Group plc., Verint Systems Inc., MIRASYS and Ozvision.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Laptops Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook), By End-Use ( Personal, Business, Gaming), By Laptop Screen Size (More than 17"", 15.0"" to 16.9"", 13"" to 14.9""") – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laptops-global-market-report

Database Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By End User (BFSI [Banking and Financial Services], IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report

BI Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), By Application (BFSI, Telecomm, IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), By Type (Unstructured Data, Semi Structured Data, Structured Data) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bi-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC