Global Power Generators Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Power Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Power Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power generators market size is expected to grow from $17.67 billion in 2021 to $19.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The power generator market is expected to reach $26.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increasing demand from several industries such as mining, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals is expected to contribute to the power generators market growth in the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the power generators market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2652&type=smp

The power generator manufacturing market consists of sales of generators which are machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits. A generator uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, water to convert it into electrical energy for an uninterrupted power supply.

Global Power Generators Market Trends

Generator manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing portable generators. A Portable generator provides electricity by running a gas-powered/diesel-powered engine that turns an on-board alternator to generate electrical power. Rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply is increasing the demand for portable generators. Portable generators offer several advantages such as flexibility and increased ease of use.

Global Power Generators Market Segments

The global power generators market is segmented:

By Type: Gas Generator, Diesel Generator, CKD Generator

By Capacity: Below 75 kva, 75-375 kva, 375-750 kva, Above 750 kva

By Application: Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous

By End-User: Mining, Oil and Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global power generators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global power generators market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generators-global-market-report

Power Generators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power generators global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global power generators market, power generators global market share, power generators global market segments and geographies, power generators global market trends, power generators market players, power generators market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power generators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Generators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc, FG Wilson, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd, Cummins Inc, Rolls-Royce, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Co. Ltd, and Briggs & Stratton.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-transmission-and-control-equipment-global-market-report

Hydrogen Generators Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-generators-global-market-report

Electric Generators Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-generators-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/