Liigu's new website changes customers’ car rental experience for the better

New car booking flow on liigu.me.

TARTU, ESTONIA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu Mobility – a contactless car rental company introduced its transformed website to customers in June 2022. The website liigu.me now brings cars and locations to the forefront of customer experience.

On the new Liigu website, the destination icons allow the users to see at a glance the locations where Liigu is available. This differs from other rental sites, where the user needs to use a drop-down list or a search bar to learn more about the possible rental destinations. With Liigu, the user does not need to choose the exact pick-up location at the start of the rental process, which puts an emphasis on Liigu’s mission to deliver the car wherever is most convenient for the user.

What is more, the customers can check out Liigu’s fleet at their destinations before selecting the dates and filling out additional forms. Compared to traditional rental companies, Liigu shifts the focus from filling out forms to providing information proactively. This shift in website design allows customers to make sure that Liigu has the type of car they are looking for at their exact destination city. Whether a family car, an SUV with the capacity to go off-road, or a smart city car, customers will know whether Liigu can meet their needs. Decreasing the time needed to find cars on Liigu’s website, allows the company to provide a smoother experience for their clientele.

“Listening to customers is an essential part of providing excellent and convenient service and we at Liigu are committed to doing exactly that. New updates make it easier for the customer to find information about the cars and locations. The customer goes on the destination page, sees all cars available there, and can choose an offer that matches their needs the best. No need to fill out any forms to get this information. Having the chance to browse our fleet and choose a car before entering the dates is familiar for our customers as it is the approach used while shopping online for different goods,” commented Annemari Muru, the CEO of Liigu, about the necessity of changing the structure of Liigu’s website to make it more transparent and e-commerce-like.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service, whose mission is to provide the customer with the convenience of a personal car without the need to own it and still have access to it anytime, anywhere. Liigu’s vision is for the customers to get the full mobile experience with a car wherever they go.