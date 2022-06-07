Telecom Service Assurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Telecom Service Assurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Telecom Service Assurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the telecom service assurance market size is expected to grow from $6.92 billion in 2020 to $7.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The telecom service market is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.07%. The advent of 5G technology is expected to propel the telecom service assurance market growth.

The telecom service assurance market consists of sales of telecom service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for issues faced by the customers such as reducing the downtime and reaching the desired quality of service guaranteed. Telecom service is a service offered by a telecommunications provider, or a set of user-information transfer capabilities offered by a telecommunications system to a group of users. In telecom service assurance, a communications service provider (CSP) uses rules and processes to guarantee that services delivered through networks satisfy a pre-determined service quality standard for the best subscriber experience.

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Trends

The adoption of IoT driven communication devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom service assurance market. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to physical items that are equipped with sensors, computing power, software, and other technologies and may communicate with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communication networks.

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segments

The global telecom service assurance market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Operator Type: Mobile Operator, Fixed Operator

By System: Probe System, Network Management, Workforce Management, Fault Management, Quality Monitoring

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Hosted, Cloud

By Geography: The global telecom service assurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

