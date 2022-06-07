Clearday Expands Memory Care with Reimagined Format
Clearday Inc (OTCQX:CLRD)SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, U.S., June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday Expands Memory Care with Reimagined Format
Clearday Inc (OTCQX-CLRD) is pleased to announce the company’s inaugural steps to revolutionize the Memory Care products and services within their residential communities.
James Walesa, Clearday Chief Executive Officer stated, “Today’s challenges within the Memory Care sector include the sole reliance on rent collections as primary income, that said, we at Clearday aspire to begin to transform our industry to genuine Care Centers providing innovative services resulting in extraordinary patient experience. As a result, Clearday expects to benefit from additional and more diversified revenue streams. This positions Clearday as a real industry disruptor while providing unprecedented care for patients.”
Clearday is accelerating the internally developed products and services inside the Memory Care communities. Innovations and bundled offering include, but not limited to
Clearday TV
Clearday Therapeutic Streams
Clearday Digital Care Maps
Clearday Companion Robots
All of these, combined with Clearday’s internal training and certification program, Technicians of Care, has led to higher occupancy, stronger pricing power and lower Caregiver turnover, separating Clearday from competitors.
Mr. Walesa continues, “Clearday is introducing a new innovative experience for our residents and their families. It starts with our focus on re-imagining the old, room-and-board experience. We see the future of Care being the experience. I challenged our team of Certified Dementia Practitioners to take our technology and reinvent how we deliver Care.”
“June is a perfect month for this announcement as it is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Today 55 million people are living with some form of dementia. Clearday plans to introduce the new bundled Care offerings through its Care Suites. Clearday will be working alongside our long time partner, Thinktiv, from Autin, Texas, on its Go To Market strategies. Thinktiv was an early supporter of the company’s mission to Reinvent the continuum of Care to “Aging in the Right Place,” concluded Mr Walesa.
About ThinkTiv
Thinktiv’s Value Creation Philosophy underpins Value Creation Solutions and systematically positions our clients to capture their best case rather than their base case. Thinktiv is the only value creation consultancy that offers an integrated solution built to achieve growth within the transaction lifecycle. Our Value Creation Solutions carry investors and management teams from business diagnosis to strategy alignment to value creation acceleration. This integrated stack becomes a pillar of a firm’s operating playbook for driving growth and valuation enhancement in portfolio companies.
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.
Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.
Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461
andrew@barwicki.com
Andrew Barwicki
Clearday
+1 516-662-9461
andrew@barwicki.com