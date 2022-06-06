Senate Bill 1251 Printer's Number 1710

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - adjustment provided for in sections 5708.4 (relating to special

supplemental postretirement adjustment) 5708.5 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 5708.6 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 2002), 5708.7 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and 5708.8 (relating to

special supplemental postretirement adjustment of 2002).

(b) Amount of supplemental annuity.--The amount of the

supplemental annuity payable pursuant to this section shall be

an amount in addition to the monthly annuity payment rate on

July 1, 2022, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement, as follows:

Most recent effective date of

retirement:

Increase in yearly annuity:

On or prior to June 30, 1990 $3000.00

July 1, 1990, to June 30, 2000 $2000.00

July 1, 2000, to June 30, 2010 $1000.00

(c) Payment.--The supplemental annuity provided under this

section shall be paid automatically unless the annuitant files a

written notice with the board requesting that the additional

monthly supplemental annuity not be paid.

(d) Conditions.--The supplemental annuity provided under

this section shall be payable under the same terms and

conditions as provided under the option plan in effect as of

July 1, 2022.

(e) Benefits paid to beneficiaries or survivors.--No

supplemental annuity provided under this section shall be

payable to the beneficiary or survivor annuitant of a member who

dies before July 1, 2022.

(f) Eligible benefit recipient.--As used in this section,

the term "eligible benefit recipient" means a State Police

