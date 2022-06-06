Senate Bill 1251 Printer's Number 1710
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - adjustment provided for in sections 5708.4 (relating to special
supplemental postretirement adjustment) 5708.5 (relating to
supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 5708.6 (relating to
supplemental annuities commencing 2002), 5708.7 (relating to
supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and 5708.8 (relating to
special supplemental postretirement adjustment of 2002).
(b) Amount of supplemental annuity.--The amount of the
supplemental annuity payable pursuant to this section shall be
an amount in addition to the monthly annuity payment rate on
July 1, 2022, determined on the basis of the most recent
effective date of retirement, as follows:
Most recent effective date of
retirement:
Increase in yearly annuity:
On or prior to June 30, 1990 $3000.00
July 1, 1990, to June 30, 2000 $2000.00
July 1, 2000, to June 30, 2010 $1000.00
(c) Payment.--The supplemental annuity provided under this
section shall be paid automatically unless the annuitant files a
written notice with the board requesting that the additional
monthly supplemental annuity not be paid.
(d) Conditions.--The supplemental annuity provided under
this section shall be payable under the same terms and
conditions as provided under the option plan in effect as of
July 1, 2022.
(e) Benefits paid to beneficiaries or survivors.--No
supplemental annuity provided under this section shall be
payable to the beneficiary or survivor annuitant of a member who
dies before July 1, 2022.
(f) Eligible benefit recipient.--As used in this section,
the term "eligible benefit recipient" means a State Police
20220SB1251PN1710 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30