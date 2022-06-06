Senate Bill 1266 Printer's Number 1711
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (4) This act establishes different classes of subjects
and imposes different tax rates on each class.
(5) The Constitution of Pennsylvania makes it clear that
the imposition of different tax rates complies with section 1
of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania insofar
as those tax rates are uniform on each class.
(6) This act does not violate section 1 of Article VIII
of the Constitution of Pennsylvania by imposing different tax
rates on different classes of subjects because the uniformity
clause prohibition on disparate tax rates is not implicated
when uniformity of taxation is maintained within each class.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 302 and 324.1(a) of the act of March 4,
1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are
amended to read:
Section 302. Imposition of Tax.--(a) [Every] For tax years
beginning after December 31, 2003, and ending on December 31,
2019, every resident individual, estate or trust shall be
subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of receiving each of
the classes of income hereinafter enumerated in section 303, a
tax upon each dollar of income received by that resident during
that resident's taxable year at the rate of three and seven
hundredths per cent.
(b) [Every] For tax years beginning after December 31, 2003,
and ending on December 31, 2019, every nonresident individual,
estate or trust shall be subject to, and shall pay for the
privilege of receiving each of the classes of income hereinafter
enumerated in section 303 from sources within this Commonwealth,
a tax upon each dollar of income received by that nonresident
20220SB1266PN1711 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30