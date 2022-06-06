Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 1713

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 821

PRINTER'S NO. 1713

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

721

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, MASTRIANO,

PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MAY 28, 2021

SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 6, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing

for imposition of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 402 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 402. Imposition of Tax.--(a) A corporation shall be

subject to and shall pay an excise tax for exercising, whether

in its own name or through any person, association, business

trust, corporation, joint venture, limited liability company,

limited partnership, partnership or other entity, any of the

following privileges:

(1) Doing business in this Commonwealth.

