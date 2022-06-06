Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 1713
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 821
PRINTER'S NO. 1713
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
721
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, AUMENT, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, MASTRIANO,
PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND J. WARD, MAY 28, 2021
SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 6, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing
for imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 402. Imposition of Tax.--(a) A corporation shall be
subject to and shall pay an excise tax for exercising, whether
in its own name or through any person, association, business
trust, corporation, joint venture, limited liability company,
limited partnership, partnership or other entity, any of the
following privileges:
(1) Doing business in this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22