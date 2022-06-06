Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 1712

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 612

PRINTER'S NO. 1712

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

573

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PITTMAN, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO

AND J. WARD, APRIL 16, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 6, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in district election officers, further providing

for appointment of watchers; IN VOTING BY QUALIFIED ABSENTEE

ELECTORS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR CANVASSING OF OFFICIAL

ABSENTEE BALLOTS AND MAIL-IN BALLOTS; and, in penalties,

further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers,

attorneys or candidates to act, FOR PROHIBITING DURESS AND

INTIMIDATION OF VOTERS AND INTERFERENCE WITH THE FREE

EXERCISE OF THE ELECTIVE FRANCHISE and for hindering or

delaying performance of duty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 417, 1806 and 1849 of the act of June 3,

1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 417, 1308(G)(1.1) AND (2), 1806, 1847

AND 1849 OF THE ACT OF JUNE 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, NO.320), KNOWN AS

