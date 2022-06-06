Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 1712
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 612
PRINTER'S NO. 1712
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
573
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PITTMAN, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO
AND J. WARD, APRIL 16, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 6, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in district election officers, further providing
for appointment of watchers; IN VOTING BY QUALIFIED ABSENTEE
ELECTORS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR CANVASSING OF OFFICIAL
ABSENTEE BALLOTS AND MAIL-IN BALLOTS; and, in penalties,
further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers,
attorneys or candidates to act, FOR PROHIBITING DURESS AND
INTIMIDATION OF VOTERS AND INTERFERENCE WITH THE FREE
EXERCISE OF THE ELECTIVE FRANCHISE and for hindering or
delaying performance of duty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 417, 1806 and 1849 of the act of June 3,
1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended to read:
