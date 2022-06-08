Business Reporter: Making hardware product development agile
What lies beyond file-based work and serial processes?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jon Hirschtick, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Onshape talks about how hardware product development can leverage agile methodologies with the help of design applications. Until now, it seemed the inherent nature of hardware product development included non-agile features, resulting in an organisational culture that prevented the sector from adopting the agile methodology. Now, technological advancement has removed most of these obstacles. Previously hardware development was locked into file-based, serial processes, where only one user can edit the files at one time. This has prevented hardware development from both increasing productivity and curtailing time-to-market.
However, hardware design applications such as CAD, PDM, as well as simulations, have made advancements in their technology. These new cloud native tools don’t use files, copies or checkout enabling more users to make design changes in parallel with the knowledge that they won’t overwrite each other’s work, and everyone will be working on the latest version. The platform allows for more innovation and experimentation and enables branching and merging too. By adapting agile methodologies to hardware development, OEMs can also create short feedback loops and improve designs on an ongoing basis rather than having to tackle design flaws at the end of the planning process. Iterative, collaborative workflows known from software development will become viable and are bound to bring better outcomes and positively impact the bottom line.
To learn more about how agile can revolutionise hardware development, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Onshape
Onshape is the only cloud-native design platform that speeds up product development for professionals. Its all-in-one system combines release management, workflow, collaboration, analytics, admin tools, a render studio and an API with more than 50 engineering applications. As the #1 fastest growing CAD platform, Onshape provides a secure, iterative, and agile product development ecosystem. Founded in 2012, Onshape was acquired by PTC in November 2019 and operates as a SaaS business unit within the company. https://www.onshape.com/en/
