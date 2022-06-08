Where all investors matter. Investor security mechanisms built in to the contract. Passive income and sustainability for all investors.

Herein, you will find an overview of Kounotori’s tokenomics, tax & reflections, marketing wallet, and burn function.

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

Kounotori Token is built upon the imaginings of a token that would look after not just itself, but its investors as well” — Kounotori Token Whitepaper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kounotori, a project that launched on the Ethereum network on December 3rd, 2021 with a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens (1,000,000,000,000,000) put in place two key restrictions to prevent early manipulation.

Tokenomics

- A maximum transaction amount of 2 trillion tokens (0.2% of total supply).

- A maximum quantity per wallet of 5 trillion tokens or 0.5% of the total supply.

These restrictions will be lifted, and the contract will be renounced, upon reaching a total market cap of $50,000,000 USD.

Upon launch:

- 40% of the total supply was sent to a null address (burn wallet).

- 9.5% of the total supply was set aside for the team budget in a vested state and will be released over the period of 1 year.

- 50.5% of the total supply was added as liquidity and locked with Unicrypt for a period of five years.

Tax & Reflections

To provide the project with a healthy start to its marketing and development budget, the project implemented a sliding tax scale of 10% per transaction (buy and sell). Throughout the early stages of the “Flightpath” the baseline standard will be:

- 7% to the marketing wallet (converted to Ethereum)

- 3% to holders

As the project becomes more established in the space the scale will slide with the final standard being:

- 8% to holders

- 2% to the marketing wallet (converted to Ethereum)

This is only possible while the contract remains un-renounced and it means that holders will receive between 3% to 8% of all transactions in the form of reflections directly to their wallet, in real-time. Further, having not renounced the contract the Developers can hold special events, such as no tax days, or days with double reflections to holders. This strategy will remain in place until the contract is renounced at a $50,000,000 USD total market cap.

The Marketing Wallet

Many projects feed their marketing wallet with (approximately) 30% of their token supply which must be sold (affecting the price) in order to use funds. The Kounotori team decided on a different path, rather than storing a large portion of the supply, it was decided to create a marketing wallet that receives ETH as opposed to KTO. This is yet another security feature designed to offer investors peace of mind.

Burn Function

As mentioned in the Tokenomics overview, above, 40% of the total supply (400,000,000,000,000 Kounotori tokens) were sent to the null address, or, burn wallet. As mentioned later in the Tax & Reflections review was the fact that at least 3% of every transaction is returned to holders in the form of reflections. It is important to highlight that the burn wallet is also a holder and receives the same reflections. In layman’s terms, at least 3% of every buy and sell (*with the exception of a no-tax event) is burned.

