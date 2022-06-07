The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year old Penelope Crabtree of Sebago who was last seen Monday evening of June 6, 2022 driving on North Bridgton Road in Bridgton towards Sebago. Crabtree, who suffers from dementia was traveling behind her husband when he lost sight of her headlights. When he turned around and checked the immediate area he could not locate her vehicle and she has not made it back to their residence.

Crabtree is driving a white 2014 Nissan Juke SV, Maine Registration Plate 9612NA. Crabtree is a white female, 5’05”, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Penelope Crabtree or has information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.