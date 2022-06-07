The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 37-year-old Graham Lacher of Norridgewock who was last seen Monday, June 6, 2022 at approximately 4:40 p.m. walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center at 656 State Street in Bangor. Lacher was a voluntary patient but is now considered involuntary. A K9 track was attempted that ended in the area of Eastern Maine Community College.

Lacher is a white male, 5’11”, 265 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Lacher suffers from mental illness and tends to avoid people. He has long brown hair, a long beard, glasses and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat.

Anyone who sees Graham Lacher or has information should call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.

