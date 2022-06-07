Nevoa Introduces the Next Generation of Nimbus™ Automated Disinfecting Robot
Nevoa‘s next-gen disinfecting technology will be unveiled at the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) annual meeting.
Through the evolution of our own products, Nevoa continues to support the healthcare community by producing better, smaller, faster, and more efficient automated solutions.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevoa Inc., a healthcare technology company based in Gilbert, Arizona, today announced the debut of their next generation of Nimbus™, an automated disinfecting robot. This latest advancement in disinfecting technology further demonstrates Nevoa’s investment in its mission to develop technology-based solutions that automate disinfection in healthcare for better and more consistent results and outcomes.
— Ernest Cunningham
“Across the country, healthcare facilities are going beyond status quo to achieve superior disinfection by embracing technology,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc. “Through the evolution of our own products, Nevoa continues to support the healthcare community by producing better, smaller, faster, and more efficient automated solutions.”
The new Nimbus machine will make its debut at the annual conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) on June 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana. “We could not have chosen a better venue to unveil this latest product,” said Mark Hein, director of marketing for Nevoa Inc. “The annual APIC meeting attendees are one of the most important stakeholders responsible for reducing Healthcare Associated Infections and we are excited to show off what this next-gen technology is capable of.”
Nevoa’s flagship product, Nimbus, is a robot that atomizes Nevoa’s hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant into a dense fog in an unoccupied room. The disinfectant reaches 100% of room surfaces and also disinfects the air. Nimbus’ rapid dehumidification process automatically removes any remaining disinfectant solution, allowing for immediate room reentry. The system has been proven to be 99.9999% effective against pathogens that cause Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) and is 300 times more effective than manual cleaning alone. Automating the disinfection process has also been shown to reduce labor by up to 64%, allowing EVS personnel to focus on other tasks.
About Nevoa Inc.
Nevoa Inc. (https://nevoainc.com), headquartered in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded to invent technology-based disinfection products that eliminate Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) that endanger the health of patients and staff while costing the healthcare community billions of dollars every year. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old manual disinfection and cleaning practices to highly effective, automated protocols that provide superior disinfection at a reduced overall cost. To address the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes the answer is in technology-based solutions that automate disinfection for better and more consistent results. For more information visit https://nevoainc.com.
