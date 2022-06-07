Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:03 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Deshaun Cupid, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20-year-old Dominique Brown-Young, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.