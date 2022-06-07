Suspect Wanted in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is currently wanted in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:10 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 28-year-old David Contee, of Damascus, MD. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

He can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Contee, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.