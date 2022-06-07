Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, SE

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:52 am, the suspect approached DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel operating an ambulance, who responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. The suspect entered the back of the parked ambulance. The suspect then placed his hand on a handgun he was carrying in his waistband while making a threat towards the victims. The DC Fire and EMS personnel exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene in the ambulance. The ambulance was later located. There were no reported injuries to the DC Fire and EMS personnel.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, 34-year-old Isaac Edwards, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing multiple tips in this case.