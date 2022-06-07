Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 30, 2022, in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:40 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.