Arrest Made in a Homicide: 900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:31 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC FEMS members transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Charlie Miller, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 55-year-old Howard Fritts, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.