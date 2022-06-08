Dr. Robert Jeffrey, Acclaimed Chiropractor, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Chiropractor- 2022”

“We’re honored to include Dr. Robert Jeffrey of Jeffrey Chiropractic and Massage into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Jeffrey, the acclaimed chiropractor, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Chiropractor- 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Robert Jeffrey of Jeffrey Chiropractic and Massage into our BoLAA family."

Jeffrey Chiropractic & Massage is located in Los Angeles, California, close to the beach and mountains. The goal of Jeffrey Chiropractic & Massage's clinic is to assess and provide the therapy, tools, and information needed to assist people in their journey to the optimal level of wellness that they desire. Dr. Jeffrey assesses patients from a holistic point of view, using his many years of clinical experience as a bodywork specialist, chiropractor, acupuncturist, and wellness practitioner. His goal is to help educate people about their body and health choices so that they are better informed about the decisions they will make regarding their health.

Dr. Jeffrey started his career in healthcare as a sports massage therapist in 1982. In 1984, he was one of the practitioners that worked on the Olympic athletes during the Olympics. He continued his education by getting his Doctorate in Chiropractic in 1989 and his Master's in Traditional Oriental Medicine in 1992. He is constantly continuing his studies by studying with some of the top mentors in their fields such as Kiko Matsumoto, L.Ac., Richard Tan, L.Ac., Walter Schmitt, D.C., DIBAK, Robert Blaich, D.C., DIBAK, Leslie Feinberg, D.C. and Stephen Kaufman, D.C. (developer of the Pain Neutralization Technique). In his spare time, he enjoys pursuing his interests in qi gong, yoga, and meditation, as well as spending time with his family.

