Public Hearing for Henderson Interchange Project

Henderson, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), invites you to attend a public hearing for the Henderson Interchange Project in Henderson, Nevada. In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), NDOT has prepared an Environmental Assessment for the Henderson Interchange Project. The project limits are from Galleria Drive on I-515 to Horizon Drive on I-11, and from Valle Verde Drive on I-215 to Van Wagenen Street on Lake Mead Parkway. Decisions made as part of this NEPA study will lead to final design and ultimately construction. This public hearing also serves as the opportunity to provide comments concerning cultural resources in the project area in compliance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.



Purpose of project: The purpose of the Henderson Interchange Project is to:

Eliminate existing roadway deficiencies in the Henderson Interchange and surrounding roadways;

Provide transportation improvements to serve existing and future growth areas;

Restore local traffic connectivity;

Accommodate regional and local plans.

In-person public hearing information: The in-person public hearing is an open house format from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022 - Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room, 222 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015.

Virtual public hearing information: The virtual public hearing will be available 24 hours a day via the internet from June 8 through July 7, 2022, at dot.nv.gov/hendersoninterchange.

Livestream information: The formal project presentation will be livestreamed June 23, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page (@NevadaDOT). Livestream participants will be given the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions via Facebook.

For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual hearing, public access to computers and hard copies of the Environmental Assessment and presentation will be available at the James I. Gibson Library, 100 West Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, NV 89015.

Where you come in: Members of the public are encouraged to learn more, ask questions, and submit comments about the project on June 23, or any time over the 30-day virtual hearing period (June 8 – July 7). Comments will be received via the in-person and livestreamed hearing, virtual hearing website, and via e-mail (henderson.interchange@dot.nv.gov) through July 7, 2022. You may also contact David Bowers, PE, Project Manager, 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or call the project hotline at (702) 582-9933.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.