Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,403 in the last 365 days.

Utah Division of Technology Services completes massive data server transfer

SALT LAKE CITY (June 2, 2022) – The Utah Department of Government Operations and Division of Technology Services (DTS) are celebrating the landmark transfer of the state’s data center from the Utah State Capitol to the state office building in Taylorsville. 

This means the state phone system and call centers, the print center, the state network, and more than 2,000 servers (which house all state systems and applications) moved to their new home in the cloud or in Taylorsville.

More than 350 employees from the Utah Department of Government Operations, the Division of Technology Services and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management were involved in this move, spending countless hours to ensure the safety and security of the state’s data and IT systems remained intact. 

Gov. Spencer Cox expressed his gratitude for the coordinated effort.

“I want to thank Government Operations Executive Director Jenney Rees, DTS Division Director Alan Fuller and everyone at DTS, DFCM and GovOps for their extraordinary efforts,” Gov. Cox said. “You were given a monumental task and you completed it on time and on budget. Thank you for the professionalism you bring to state government every day.”

###

You just read:

Utah Division of Technology Services completes massive data server transfer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.