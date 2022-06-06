Submit Release
Re: Route 78 near Jonergin Dr Swanton

Route 78 near Jonergin Dr in Swanton is back open. 


Thank you for your patience and please continue to drive carefully. 



Mimi

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, June 6, 2022 3:52 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: Route 78 near Jonergin Dr Swanton

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks


News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


Route 78 near Jonergin Dr in Swanton is closed to through traffic due to a crash. Delays are expected to last until further notice. 


Please drive carefully. 



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


