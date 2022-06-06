Re: Route 78 near Jonergin Dr Swanton
Route 78 near Jonergin Dr in Swanton is back open.
Thank you for your patience and please continue to drive carefully.
Mimi
Sent: Monday, June 6, 2022 3:52 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: Route 78 near Jonergin Dr Swanton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 78 near Jonergin Dr in Swanton is closed to through traffic due to a crash. Delays are expected to last until further notice.
Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173