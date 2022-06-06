*Update* New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
*UPDATE*
CASE#: 22B5001693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/03/22, 2230 hours
STREET: VT-125E
TOWN: Ripton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Plains Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Armistice Ryan
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Cuts
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/03/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT-125E in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and nobody was with the vehicle. Troopers searched the area with a K-9, along with the Middlebury Police Department and area Fire and Rescue Squads; but the operator was not located. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in this crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.
On 06/06/22, the operator was identified as Armistice Ryan (45) of E Fairfield, VT, who operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. Ryan was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.