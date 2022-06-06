Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,402 in the last 365 days.

*Update* New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

​*UPDATE*


CASE#: 22B5001693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919


DATE/TIME: 06/03/22, 2230 hours

STREET: VT-125E

TOWN: Ripton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Plains Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ​Armistice Ryan

AGE: ​45

SEAT BELT? ​Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ​E Fairfield, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: ​Cuts

HOSPITAL: ​Porter Medical Center


SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On 06/03/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT-125E in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and nobody was with the vehicle. Troopers searched the area with a K-9, along with the Middlebury Police Department and area Fire and Rescue Squads; but the operator was not located. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in this crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.


On 06/06/22, the operator was identified as Armistice Ryan (45) of E Fairfield, VT, who operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. Ryan was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.


Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: ​Y

COURT: ​Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: ​08/08/22, 1230 hours


*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

*Update* New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.