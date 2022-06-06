Update* New Haven Barracks/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE​





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

​*UPDATE*







CASE#: 22B5001693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919





DATE/TIME: 06/03/22, 2230 hours

STREET: VT-125E

TOWN: Ripton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Upper Plains Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ​Armistice Ryan

AGE: ​45

SEAT BELT? ​Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ​E Fairfield, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: ​Cuts

HOSPITAL: ​Porter Medical Center





SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On 06/03/22 at approximately 2230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT-125E in the Town of Ripton. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and nobody was with the vehicle. Troopers searched the area with a K-9, along with the Middlebury Police Department and area Fire and Rescue Squads; but the operator was not located. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in this crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.





On 06/06/22, the operator was identified as Armistice Ryan (45) of E Fairfield, VT, who operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. Ryan was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.







Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: ​Y

COURT: ​Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: ​08/08/22, 1230 hours





*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.