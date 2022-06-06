Warehouse Exchange Announces Warehouse Marketplace Expansion with 154 Warehouses in 33 States

Warehouse Exchange, The Virtual Place for Space

Warehouse Exchange announces growth milestone with 154 warehouses in more than 33 states on their marketplace platform (www.warehouseexchange.com).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Warehouse Exchange raised $2.2 million in seed funding to build and grow a groundbreaking digital warehouse marketplace. With the addition of key staff members in executive positions and a focus on sales and marketing Warehouse Exchange has seen a tremendous expansion of its user base, during the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic. Strategic hiring, along with steady improvements to their digital marketplace, has driven strong results. Q1 2022 produced an increase of 416% over Q3 2021 in Total Contract Value (TCV) and the company surpassed its internal goal of providing warehouse space in over 33 states with a total of 154 warehouses.

“The original challenge for Warehouse Exchange was finding great owners of warehouse space who could see the vision of a platform that allowed them to profit from flexible tenants on demand. It was a new idea for them and our success comes down to the partnership with these early adopters. They helped prove the model and we’re now building on their initial commitment to open up a new world for small businesses who need warehouse space.” - Grant Langston, Warehouse Exchange CEO.

Warehouse Exchange has rapidly expanded its supplier base with major gains in categories such as regional industrial properties, 3PLs, and retail. Through deals with retailers like outdoor shopping giant Tanger, Warehouse Exchange is adding facilities at a pace that will cover the US by the end of 2022 and lead to international expansion in 2023.

These supplier categories, among others, have contributed to a cultivated supply pipeline of over 10M sq ft.

Warehouse Exchange is in the process of seeking the next round of funding needed to fuel growth in the flexible warehouse market. CEO Langston says, “The right strategic partner is vital for us in this phase. They need the vision to understand where we’re going and the practical experience to help guide us through the challenges of surpassing 100 employees and 1,000 Suppliers.”

The warehouse industry is booming in the United States. A recent study by the National Association of Warehousing and Logistics (NAWLA) found that the demand for warehouses has grown significantly in recent years, and is expected to continue to grow in the future.

This demand is being driven by several factors, including the growth of e-commerce and the need for companies to store more inventory. The NAWLA study found that the average size of warehouses in the United States has grown by nearly 50 percent over the past decade and that the number of warehouses has increased by 30 percent. Warehouse Exchange has continued to capitalize on these business needs year over year.

This growing demand for warehouses has shown a direct correlation with the continued success of Warehouse Exchange, further building out its online marketplace and expanding its cross-country profile. Companies that are looking to lease/rent warehouse space can now easily connect with warehouse owners listed on the website interface.

About Warehouse Exchange

Warehouse Exchange, The Virtual Place for Space, is a digital marketplace for buying and selling warehouse space. It focuses on matching warehouse owners with businesses seeking available warehouse space. Warehouse Exchange is leading the charge on the global shift into flexible, on-demand warehousing. Businesses that have excess warehouse space list their location on our site and using our algorithms we provide the best match to buyers of space. Warehouses are listed all across the USA. These warehouses are easy to find and book thanks to the ease of use navigation of the Warehouse Exchange website.

