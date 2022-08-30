World of Hidden Warehouses Finds Solution with Warehouse Exchange Marketplace

Warehouse Exchange - Connecting tenants to available warehouse space

Warehouse Exchange’s new warehouse management program oversees the warehouse space for the owner and finds tenants that are a great match.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse owners often have difficulty finding quality tenants for their space. Many business owners are not interested in renting their available space as most leases are for long-term contracts. There is an enormous market for businesses only looking for short-term lease warehousing. However, without the right action plan in place, short-term leasing can be frustrating for warehouse owners trying to fill their space and make a profit.

For the longest time, there were only a few ways to find warehouses that were a fit for businesses looking to rent or lease. One way is to contact a real estate broker that specializes in a broad range of commercial spaces. Another way is to use an online search engine, such as Google or Yahoo, to find warehouse space. Now you can visit www.warehouseexchange.com which specializes in finding the best warehouse possible for a business’ needs.



Recently Warehouse Exchange has launched an asset-light-managed warehouse model. This model allows Warehouse Exchange to fully manage the warehouse property on behalf of the warehouse owner. Warehouse Exchange assigns a local facility manager to the warehouse to oversee day-to-day tenant operations. The model also drives new tenants to tour, book, and rent available space in the warehouse. Warehouses that sign up for the asset-light-managed warehouse model tend to see their warehouse full with tenants in about 30-days. With this specialty model, warehouse owners do not have to worry about managing their own warehouse anymore, and simply get paid monthly for their available space.

Warehouse Exchange provides an online platform for warehouse owners to post their available warehouse space and connect with businesses looking to rent space. This marketplace provides all warehouse details to businesses searching for space and makes it easy to tour, book, and pay rent on the same marketplace platform with an account profile. Creating a profile as a business renting space takes about five minutes to complete and start. Warehouse owners can register their warehouse to the platform in about 5 to 10 minutes; adding key details about their property along with images and videos.

Warehouse owners are emailed tenant leads regularly throughout each month and are commonly contacted by customer service representatives with tenants that are a potential match for their warehouse. Businesses looking for warehouse space are emailed and contacted daily about newly registered warehouses to the platform, pricing changes on current properties, and website updates.

Warehouse Exchange markets each warehouse on a number of different platforms online and actively promotes available listings. This method has been proven to find tenants that match warehouse criteria. The model can benefit businesses by providing access to a large number of suitable warehouses that allow short-term needs. Warehouse owners are paid monthly for empty, unused space, and business owners rent the space they need for the time they need.



Warehouse Exchange - Connecting Warehouse Owners with Tenants