Warehouse Exchange Launches Two New Levels of Service for Warehouse Space Suppliers

Warehouse Exchange, The Virtual Place for Space

Warehouse Exchange launches two new service levels for warehouse space suppliers to fill space faster. Basic Plus and Premium are now available.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Exchange (WEx) is excited to announce the launch of two new service levels for our valued warehouse space suppliers. With warehouses in 40 states and millions of square feet available on the WEx platform, these new offerings will allow suppliers to differentiate themselves and fill space faster than ever before.

Effective immediately, all suppliers can enhance their existing listing by subscribing to either of the following new offerings:

Basic Plus Listing: For $99 per month, suppliers will receive all of the features and benefits of the existing service, including digital marketing across WEx’s property listing ad network, customer success support to review and manage their listing, and invoicing support to ensure invoices are created and sent each month.

Premium Listing: For $799 per month (discounted quarterly and annual subscriptions available), suppliers will receive all of the features and benefits of the Basic service, as well as targeted ad buys for their listing, a dedicated landing page for their listing, and a 24-hour head start on leads that come to their listing directly.

“Warehouse Exchange is committed to providing the best possible experience for both our suppliers and Renters,” said Grant Langston, CEO of Warehouse Exchange. “These new offerings will give our suppliers even more tools to stand out in a crowded marketplace and fill their space quickly.”

To get started with these new offerings, suppliers can click here to visit or contact Zeke Fuentes at zfuentes@warehouseexchange.com.

About Warehouse Exchange

Warehouse Exchange is the leading online marketplace for warehouse space. With warehouses in 40 states and millions of square feet available on the platform, WEx connects companies needing additional storage or distribution space with warehouse owners with extra space available.

