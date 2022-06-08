Big Things Come In Baby Packages - Introducing Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes
Welcome the newest ‘baby’ to the Sonäge Skincare family with launch of Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes, a petite version of the award winning Frioz Icy Globes tool.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome the newest ‘baby’ to the Sonäge Skincare family with the launch of Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes, a petite version of the award-winning Frioz Icy Globes tool. The tool is designed to “Frioz” (freeze) the face to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, irregular pigmentation, and blemishes through proven-effective skin icing and lymphatic techniques.
A 5-in-1 cryo facial massage tool, these facial globes work to instantly stimulate blood circulation, help depuff the face and eye area, reduce breakouts, shrink pores, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The 100% glass tool is dramatically reduced in size to expertly reach all contours of the face – plus, it’s travel friendly and can easily be packed to go anywhere for a mini skin treat with maximum skin benefits!
Pro Usage Tips:
1. Chill Baby Frioz Mini Ice Globes in the refrigerator for 15 minutes for more intense treatment benefits.
2. Post cleansing, apply a favorite serum, oil, or moisturizer to the skin to avoid unnecessary tugging.
3. Gently glide the globes over the face in a clockwise, outward motion. Repeat around the eye area and anywhere skin is experiencing redness or breakouts. Repeat each movement 5-6 times to boost the self-care routine and intensify topical treatments.
Why Baby Frioz? Adding a daily facial massage to your beauty routine will help contour, sculpt and depuff the skin and face by…
• Encouraging muscle tautness for a sculpted face and lifted cheekbones
• Activates the lymph systems and drains toxins
• Erases jaw tension (kick the clench!)
• Tones and lifts for an immediate glow
• Stress-busting and calming technique for skin (and self!)
• Boosts circulation and reduces puffiness while aiding the absorption of serum or facial oil
Launched in February 2022, Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes ($54) is available for retail at www.sonage.com.
About SONAGE: Sonage advocates a holistic lifestyle, curating routines for that familiar spa feeling - leaving your skin glowing and your mind calm. The New Natural at Sonage balances compelling, research-based science with the most effective properties of botanicals and plant enzymes We have raised the bar by aligning with EWG Verified™, the gold standard in health wellness certification. We are certified Women-Owned and Minority-Owned. Our products are sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free.
Lymphatic Drainage Massage using Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes with Joshua Ros