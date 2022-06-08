Sonage Launches Protec Plus Mineral Sunscreen, Mineral SPF 30 for the Face
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonäge, the leader in “new natural” professional skincare, delivers a lightweight, natural mineral sunscreen (also referred to as physical sunscreen) with non-nano Zinc Oxide for broad-spectrum protection (blocks both UVA and UVB rays) against sun exposure, which can protect against skin cancer and early signs of aging plus it does not leave a white cast.
A refreshing, non-greasy, milk textured natural SPF that blends with every skin tone, Protec Plus sits on one's skin’s surface and acts like microscopic mirror to reflect harmful rays and works as the perfect protective primer prior to makeup application or sun exposure.
Ideal for all skin types, especially for acne-prone or sensitive skin, since Protec Plus mineral sunscreen does not get absorbed by one's skin, it’s less likely to clog pores and tends to be gentler on sensitive skin than chemical sunscreen.
Protec Plus key benefits at-a-glance:
• Lightweight mineral sunscreen without toxic chemicals, paraben, and cruelty free.
• EWG rated formula containing Zinc Oxide, a naturally occurring mineral from zincite, a rare element that creates a barrier on one's skin and works to scatter and deflect broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays rather than absorbing them. Is it so safe that it is widely used to treat a variety of skin conditions (including in children) such as diaper rash.
• Delivers broad spectrum SPF 30, water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes.
• Enriched with natural botanicals including soothing Bisabolol, hydrating Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid, and nourishing Cocoa Seed Butter.
SPF Facts You Should Know:
• Many sunscreens available today contain harmful ingredients that allow one's skin to absorb toxic chemicals. The FDA and EWG say that only two active sunscreens are safe and effective – Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide.
• Unlike other sunscreens that require time for skin to absorb, zinc oxide immediately starts protecting one's skin as soon as it is applied. It creates a physical barrier, blocking ones's skin from harmful UV rays. On a side note, zinc oxide is also reef friendly – protect the Earth!
Application: Adults and children 6 months and older should apply evenly to all exposed areas before sun exposure and reapply often for broad-spectrum UVA/UNB protection.
Protec Plus Mineral Sunscreen 1.7 fl. Oz retails for $28 and is available for retail at www.sonage.com and Amazon.com.
Neha Agarwal
A refreshing, non-greasy, milk textured natural SPF that blends with every skin tone, Protec Plus sits on one's skin’s surface and acts like microscopic mirror to reflect harmful rays and works as the perfect protective primer prior to makeup application or sun exposure.
Ideal for all skin types, especially for acne-prone or sensitive skin, since Protec Plus mineral sunscreen does not get absorbed by one's skin, it’s less likely to clog pores and tends to be gentler on sensitive skin than chemical sunscreen.
Protec Plus key benefits at-a-glance:
• Lightweight mineral sunscreen without toxic chemicals, paraben, and cruelty free.
• EWG rated formula containing Zinc Oxide, a naturally occurring mineral from zincite, a rare element that creates a barrier on one's skin and works to scatter and deflect broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays rather than absorbing them. Is it so safe that it is widely used to treat a variety of skin conditions (including in children) such as diaper rash.
• Delivers broad spectrum SPF 30, water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes.
• Enriched with natural botanicals including soothing Bisabolol, hydrating Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid, and nourishing Cocoa Seed Butter.
SPF Facts You Should Know:
• Many sunscreens available today contain harmful ingredients that allow one's skin to absorb toxic chemicals. The FDA and EWG say that only two active sunscreens are safe and effective – Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide.
• Unlike other sunscreens that require time for skin to absorb, zinc oxide immediately starts protecting one's skin as soon as it is applied. It creates a physical barrier, blocking ones's skin from harmful UV rays. On a side note, zinc oxide is also reef friendly – protect the Earth!
Application: Adults and children 6 months and older should apply evenly to all exposed areas before sun exposure and reapply often for broad-spectrum UVA/UNB protection.
Protec Plus Mineral Sunscreen 1.7 fl. Oz retails for $28 and is available for retail at www.sonage.com and Amazon.com.
Neha Agarwal
Sonage
marketing@sonage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
About Sonage Skincare