Meet Your Summer Body with Jolie Contour Body Creme

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Sonäge Jolie Contour Body Crème, a professional-grade, hydrating cellulite cream that applies like butter and melts into the skin for exceptional smoothing and contouring benefits. This ultra-rich body firming cream is formulated with virgin, cold-pressed Green Coffee Oil to naturally activate circulation and minimize the appearance of cellulite and “orange peel” dimpling on thighs and buttocks. Naturally hydrating Shea & Cocoa Butters and Avocado Oil, counteract dryness to leave the skin feeling silky without leaving behind a greasy feel.

Packed with high-performance, antioxidant-rich natural ingredients, Jolie Contour Body Crème quickly absorbs to visibly lift and firm the skin while promoting youthful elasticity. The fragrant aromatic essential oils help to uplift and curb stress and anxiety for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

The Jolie Contour Body Crème at-a-glance:

• Green Coffee Oil: Contains a high level of palmitic and linoleic acids. Anti-aging agent, high in antioxidants, strengthens resilience and elasticity of the skin, improves collagen production and the appearance of skin texture.
• Avocado Oil: Boosts collagen production, helps skin rejuvenation, diminishes age spots, and smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, deeply moisturizing.
• Shea Butter: Deeply moisturizing, stimulates collagen production, strengthens, and protects the skin.
• Cocoa Butter: Rich in phytochemicals, high in fatty acids, hydrates and nourishes the skin, and improves skin elasticity. Imparts a protective barrier over the skin to hold in moisture.
• Lavender Oil: Astringent, hydrating, calming, and sedative
• Eucalyptus Oil: Aromatherapy benefits, improves hydration, tonic, uplifting
• Cedarwood Atlas Oil: Rich, woody, clarifying properties, slightly spicy
• Bitter Orange Flower Oil: Anti-inflammatory, soothing and calming properties, astringent, reduces skin discoloration, detoxifies congested skin, balances oily skin, reduces acne and prevents scarring, citrus aromas are uplifting and useful in curbing stress and anxiety

About SONAGE: Sonage advocates a holistic lifestyle, curating routines for that familiar spa feeling - leaving your skin glowing and your mind calm. The New Natural at Sonage balances compelling, research-based science with the most effective properties of botanicals and plant enzymes. We has raised the bar by aligning with EWG Verified™, the gold standard in health wellness certification. We are certified Women-Owned and Minority-Owned. Our products are sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free.

Body Sculpting Self Massage Technique with Jolie Contour Body Creme

