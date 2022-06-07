ENERLITES USB Outlets Feature the Industry's First Interchangeable Module

Enerlites Logo Enerlites interchangeable USB charger modules in 15amp and 20amp options Pop-In Patented USB Module

The patented interchangeable module design is the first of its kind and aims to revolutionize the future of USB outlets in high-traffic commercial locations.

IRVINE, CA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine, California, June 1, 2022 - Enerlites is putting the spotlight on one of their top-selling USB devices designed for commercial applications. The 61200-TR3USB-CC is a commercial-grade USB charging receptacle that is unlike other options on the market today. The device features one 20A tamper-resistant outlet and three standard USB ports, but what truly sets the device apart from alternatives is its interchangeable interface.

The patented interchangeable module design is the first of its kind and aims to revolutionize the future of USB outlets in high-traffic commercial locations. If the charging receptacle is damaged or broken by prolonged use, the module can be easily removed from its casing and replaced with a new one without disrupting usual business. This innovative design is meant to simplify device replacements and reduce the need for professional installation services.

“The module can be easily replaced by anyone at any time without touching live wires,” explains Enerlites product manager Paul Thinh.

The USB module device is available in both 20A and 15A tamper-resistant outlet models, as well as dual or triple USB port options. Additional configurations including USB Type-C ports will be available later this year and can replace existing dual or triple USB port modules.

The Enerlites interchangeable USB module is an excellent choice for coffee shops, college campuses, airport terminals, and other high-traffic public areas.

Learn more about Enerlites and our energy solutions at www.enerlites.com.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

Enerlites USB Interchangeable Module Overview