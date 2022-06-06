June 6, 2022 – “Texas Interns Unite!” to Build Internship Connections

Date: June 6, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

New initiative connects interns with peers statewide to foster networking, launches with a schedule of virtual and in-person events across Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) debuted a new internship initiative, Texas Interns Unite! at a press conference at Google in Austin today, June 6, 2022. The initiative, advanced by TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to emphasize the many benefits of internships, connects interns across the state with Texas employers, and each other. In partnership with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board ( THECB ) and TXWORKS Internship Program, this initiative will allow interns the opportunity to build relationships and strengthen industry connections. If an employer or an intern is looking to connect, they can join Texas Interns Unite! on LinkedIn for updates, events, and post or discover internship opportunities.

“Industry connections can make all the difference when it comes to beginning a successful career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “We are committed to helping make those connections between employers who need a skilled labor force and youth who are ready to succeed. Texas Interns Unite! will harness the power of interns in Texas with a platform for networking, sharing, learning best practices, and collaborating with employers.”

Texas Interns Unite! will hit the road this summer with virtual and in-person events through September.

June 10, 2022 Texas Interns Unite! Virtual Internship Conference Virtual: Register here July 28, 2022 National Internship Day with a Texas Twist Conference In-Person/Virtual September 30, 2022 YTexas Business Summit with Texas Interns Unite! AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Texas Interns Unite! is an initiative connected to the Texas Internship Challenge, a leading statewide campaign that challenges employers to increase and promote internships for students in Texas. For more resources for employers and students, visit TWC’s Texas Internship Challenge website. The portal provides a free platform for employers to post internships and for students to access multiple paid and academic credit internship opportunities across the state.

On the benefit of completing internships before starting a career, former TWC intern Feliciano Garza said, “Internships are by far the best way to begin receiving and absorbing skills in the workplace. Take everything you guys are learning out there and apply it after graduation, or after your internship, or whenever you take the next step in your career.”

The Texas Internship Challenge was developed as a result of a recommendation from TWC , the Texas Education Agency, and THECB to Governor Greg Abbott, as part of the Tri-Agency Initiative. Additionally, employers interested in providing paid internships for undergraduate Texas college and university students can be reimbursed through the Texas Working Off-Campus: Reinforcing Knowledge and Skills Internship Program ( TXWORKS .) In 2022–2023, the state will fund $10 per hour for eligible internships, and participating employers match that amount. Learn more here.

###amw

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.