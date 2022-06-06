Submit Release
San Bernardino Court Hosts Virtual Townhall on Juvenile Dependency Cases

A recent townhall hosted virtually by the San Bernardino Superior Court provided the public an opportunity to ask panelists about the juvenile dependency process and how it works. The event also detailed how justice system partners recognize the potential for bias in the juvenile dependency system and how they ensure their decisions are not affected by it.

