A recent townhall hosted virtually by the San Bernardino Superior Court provided the public an opportunity to ask panelists about the juvenile dependency process and how it works. The event also detailed how justice system partners recognize the potential for bias in the juvenile dependency system and how they ensure their decisions are not affected by it.
You just read:
San Bernardino Court Hosts Virtual Townhall on Juvenile Dependency Cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.