Freedom First Budget Bolsters the Ability of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to Keep Florida’s Communities and Roadways Safe

June 6, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) highlighted Florida’s 2022-2023 budget, signed by Governor DeSantis, which bolsters the safety and security of Florida’s communities and roadways, invests in critical technology projects, and benefits all Floridians.

“From historic pay increases for state law enforcement to critical investments in training, equipment, and technology, the 2022-2023 budget builds upon Florida’s long-term commitment to the safety and security of our communities,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “I applaud Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to those who keep Florida safe, and for once again proving that Florida stands with law enforcement and backs the blue.”

Key highlights from the FY 2022-2023 budget include:

Historic Pay Increases for State Law Enforcement

Increases Florida Highway Patrol base pay to $50,000, delivers a more than 10% pay increase for all other sworn law enforcement, and provides additional critical market pay additives to support the department’s efforts to recruit and retain State Troopers.

Pay Increase for Critical Non-Law Enforcement Positions

Provides critical market pay additives up to $5,000 for various non-sworn positions, such as law enforcement dispatchers and driver license examiners, to support the department’s efforts to recruit and retain these mission-critical positions.

Funding of Advanced Training Driving Range For State Troopers

Commits $10 million to finish the construction of a new and innovative driving range at the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Training Academy to provide on-the-road training for high-speed vehicle pursuits in a safe and controlled environment.

Improving Technology for Driver License and Vehicle Services

Invests in the continued operation and modernization of the state’s driver license and motor vehicle systems. This funding will allow FLHSMV to provide a more reliable, secure, and customer-friendly experience for Floridians and partners.

Improving Security for Driver License Issuance

Provides more than $1.6 million for participation in American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State to State Driver Verification System, which allows real-time electronic updates and verification of out-of-state driver history information for Florida drivers.

Taxpayer Savings for Obtaining a Florida ID Card

Saves individuals over the age of five wishing to obtain a Florida Identification (ID) Card $25.

