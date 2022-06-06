Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory Interview with Attorney/Real Estate Leader Aimee D. Griffin (6/7 & 6/9, 9 pm ET)

Attorney/real estate entrepreneur Aimee D. Griffin, pictured here with host Eugenia Foxworth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel.

This week (Tuesday, 6/7, and Thursday, 6/9, at 9 pm ET), our guest is attorney Aimee D. Griffin, President, and CEO of The Griffin Firm, in Washington, DC as well as the Founder of the Association of Black Estate Planning Professionals, Inc. As she directs estate planning and business attorneys, Griffin helps individuals, families, and communities to build multi-generational wealth. Munnings is committed to bridging the racial wealth gap and supporting the transfer of wealth through estate and business planning.

UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee D. Griffin, President of the Griffin Firm
6/8 – SPECIAL EDITION HONORING BLACK MUSIC MONTH
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins, photographer

