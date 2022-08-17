Jed Gaylin's 25th Season Leading the Bay Atlantic Symphony is about Expression and Music's Transfigurational Qualities

Jed Gaylin is celebrating his 25th season as Music Director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transfiguration and metamorphosis. Those are words Music Director Jed Gaylin used to describe the Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 2022-2023 concert performance season, his 25th anniversary season at the head of the orchestra. It is also the Symphony’s 40th anniversary season. Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 pm and at 2 pm Sundays at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

The first performance of the season, Call and Response, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and Sunday, Oct. 23. Traditions, the symphony’s holiday celebration is Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Vienna Now and Then is performed Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 featuring Jed Gaylin as the piano soloist in his 25th celebration concert performance. Folk’n Fancy is Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. Completing the season is The Ninth! Beethoven’s final and greatest symphony on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

When attending a live classical concert, “you come in one way,” Gaylin explained. He appreciates the power of music to “deepen human concerns, express them and navigate resounding responses.” I think of this 40th anniversary concert season as Questions and Responses, where we give voice to sempiternal dilemmas and challenges that are nonetheless so specific to our time; and in each program we return with powerful, affirming responses.”

Season subscriptions will be available this month. Single concert ticket sales start in September. Subscription and full details on the season programs are available on the Bay Atlantic Symphony website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, PNC Arts Alive! and Woodruff Energy. For more information about the Friends of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.