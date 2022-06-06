One in Three Texas Vehicle Deaths Due to Speed

The Amarillo Police Department reported that officers responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Soncy Street (FM 2590) at Buccola Avenue. The release states that two people died at the scene and that speed is a factor in this fatal crash.

While the incident is still under investigation by the APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad, TxDOT reminds drivers that the number of people killed in vehicle crashes in Texas last year reached a level not seen since 1981. Plus, 34 percent of those deaths involved speed. In 2021, speed was the main contributing factor in 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities. That is why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is urgently reminding motorists to slow down and drive a safe speed.

“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing one out of every three traffic deaths,” says TxDOT executive director Marc Williams. “When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”



The number of traffic crashes in the Amarillo District in 2021 that involved speeding totaled 2,859. These crashes resulted in 38 deaths and 133 serious injuries. In Amarillo alone, there were 2,006 traffic crashes that involved speeding, resulting in 16 fatalities and 67 serious injuries in 2021.



To reinforce that driving too fast can be dangerous and expensive, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the Lone Star State as they step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during Operation Slowdown June 7 – 21, 2022. In addition to writing citations, law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving on roads reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like.



Driving a safe speed often means more than following the posted speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:



Match your speed to road conditions if there is bad weather or you are driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

This month Texas drivers can expect to see the campaign’s speed messages on TV, radio, billboards, gas pumps, and social media. Community events featuring an interactive exhibit of safety quizzes and video displays will be held at Buc-ee’s locations along major travel corridors.



The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

