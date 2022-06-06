PERTHERA AI ANALYTICS LAUNCHES IMPROVED ANALYTICS, CLINICAL TRIAL OPTIMIZATION AND PATIENT CARE MANAGEMENT TOOL AT ASCO
Perthera AI’s proven data mining, analytics, optimization and care management platform now available for cancer centers to utilize for their own data analysis.
2 years ago, Perthera published a landmark study in Lancet Oncology that showed that using the Perthera AI Analytics platform will improve patient outcomes. Now available to all oncologists in the US.”MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perthera, a leader in AI driven precision oncology solutions, announced today the immediate availability of the Perthera AI Analytics platform at the ASCO ‘22 conference in Chicago, Illinois. Perthera AI Analytics brings the power of proven Perthera artificial intelligence, machine learning, data mining and advanced analytics capabilities to oncologists and research staff to enable them to mine their own patient data to identify trends; ultimately improving clinical trial enrollment and patient care management. The Perthera AI Analytics platform is offered at no cost to cancer centers.
Perthera has built a market-leading AI analytics platform that derives insights from its Therapeutic Intelligence Engine, built over a decade and consisting of databases updated in real-time as new patient data is available, proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, and over 50,000 heuristic rules. The platform has been shown in peer-reviewed research to significantly improve overall patient survival as well as advance clinical research efforts for physicians and their institutions. At ASCO ’22, Patrick Lee of Cedars Sinai presented a retrospective analysis of data from patients seen at Cedars Sinai and from Perthera’s RWE data base that, using the analytics solution, established a new biomarker signature of response to therapy in pancreatic neuroendocrine disease. (#ASCO22 Poster #4124)
“Two years ago, Perthera and our clinical colleagues published a landmark study in Lancet Oncology showing that Perthera’s AI operating system, when implemented, identified treatment options that lead to a twofold increase in survival in pancreatic cancer patients”, said Emanuel “Chip” Petricoin, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Perthera. “This research continues today and now, the power of the Perthera AI Analytics platform is fully available to cancer centers around the country.”
Utilizing the Perthera AI Analytics platform, oncologists and researchers will be able to tap into the proven power of the analytics solution designed to connect to cancer centers’ complete databases. Perthera AI Analytics will advance the cancer centers’ capabilities by providing:
• Multi-omic patient matching algorithms and analysis
• Real time, outcomes-based correlations
• Population based bio-marker analysis
• Outcomes matched with treatment
• Ability to correlate n-dimensional data to identify patient cohorts missed by traditional methods
• Optimized clinical trial enrollment
• Identification of new targets such as bio-markers and other drug targets
• Patient care management
Partnering with Perthera:
Cancer centers can partner with Perthera to gain access to Perthera AI Analytics at no cost. The analytics solution connects to the cancer center’s various databases, enabling oncologists and researchers to harness the power of the platform immediately. Perthera AI will integrate the data and findings into the broader Perthera Intelligence solution, and make this data available to the cancer center’s own researchers and other third parties.
Find out more about Perthera AI Analytics:
Visit us at Booth 27102 at ASCO 2022 for a demonstration of the Perthera AI Analytics platform and to get the conversation started; or call Perthera at (833) 781-7810; or email hope@perthera.com.
About PERTHERA
Founded in 2012, Perthera is a leader in AI driven precision oncology solutions. Utilized at more than 250 cancer treatment centers in the United States, Perthera’s proprietary, AI driven analytics solution provides insights to thousands of oncologists across the nation. Using the proprietary Perthera AI Insights, oncologists have access to the latest treatment options and clinical trials information. These insights, based on the integration of the patient’s medical, treatment and molecular information, allow oncologists to provide their patients with the therapy options best tailored to their unique cancer types, with the ultimate goal of improving overall and progression-free survival outcomes.
