PERTHERA AND FIGHT COLORECTAL CANCER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER PRECISION ONCOLOGY TO PATIENTS WITH CANCER
The collaborative effort will deliver molecular profiling, personalized treatment recommendations and clinical trial matching to patients with colorectal cancerHOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perthera, the market leader in Precision Oncology, and Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a leading colorectal cancer patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, are partnering to provide precision cancer care answers to patients from across the nation with colon and rectal cancers.
“We are excited to not only work with Fight CRC on this program, with staff and volunteers that have driven many successful campaigns on behalf of colorectal cancer patients, but also to serve a patient population that can significantly benefit from Molecular Profiling and the analysis our platform provides,” said Gary Gregory, CEO of Perthera. “Our Precision Oncology Platform has been proven to significantly improve both Overall and Progression-Free Survival for patients who follow our treatment recommendations. We’re confident we will see similar results for Fight CRC patients.”
The partnership will focus on delivering Perthera’s Precision Medicine services to patients receiving Next Generation Sequencing or any other form of molecular testing. Both patients and their oncologists will be provided Perthera’s precisely matched treatment recommendations and Clinical Trial Matching services. Perthera will coordinate molecular testing and get patient samples to participating labs as necessary. If a patient has had molecular testing in the last 12 months, Perthera can also analyze these results and provide an easy to read report with ranked therapeutic options.
“We are impressed by Perthera’s Platform which is proven to both advance patient outcomes from an overall and progression-free survival perspective and improve Clinical Trial enrollment by five times the national average,” said Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC. “Perthera’s exceptional capabilities are aligned with our mission to enhance colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. Our partnership will deliver exemplary value to patients, physicians and our clinical trial sites across the nation.”
According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 147,950 new cases of colon and rectal cancers will be diagnosed in the US in 2020, with an estimated 53,200 deaths. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. and the 4th most common cancer impacting men and women, with about 90 percent of new cases occurring in individuals 50 and older. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends every patient with cancer, regardless of age, talks to their doctor about whether molecular testing is right for their specific cancer.
To learn more about Perthera’s Precision Oncology Platform and how it is proven to advance patient outcomes, please contact us at: hope@perthera.com or (833) 781-7810.
If you are a patient with colorectal cancer or a practicing oncologist who would like to learn more about the benefits of Biomarker Testing and how our partnership is utilizing the results to provide precise and enhanced cancer care, visit the following page on the Fight CRC website: fightcolorectalcancer.org/biomarked.
About Perthera:
Perthera is the leading Precision Oncology Company advancing cancer care through our Precision Medicine Platform. Our innovative technology precisely matches cancer patients with ranked therapeutic recommendations and is utilized across 250+ US healthcare sites by over 10% of Oncologists. We have developed a turnkey, Precision Oncology Platform with an AI-driven Intelligence Engine, which has been clinically proven to extend cancer patients’ Overall Survival rates by over a year and Progression-Free Survival rates by a factor of 2.4x. Perthera positions hospitals and physicians to deliver Best-In-Class Cancer Care to improve patient outcomes and save lives without altering their current clinical practices, patient flow or lab preferences. The Perthera Platform also offers a highly comprehensive Precision Cancer database and well curated Real-World-Data which delivers significant value to BioPharma (Pharma, BioTech, Drug Development, and Clinical Research Organizations).
For more information, visit Perthera.com.
Follow Perthera on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Fight Colorectal Cancer:
Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good.
Learn more at Fightcrc.org.
Follow the Fight CRC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Media Contacts:
Nancy Levesque, Director of Communications
Fight Colorectal Cancer
703-548-1225 ext. 7
nlevesque@fightcrc.org
Gary Gregory
Perthera
+1 508-397-8885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook