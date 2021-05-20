PERTHERA AND SIDE-OUT FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE CLINICAL PARTNERSHIP
DELIVERING PRECISION MEDICINE TO ADVANCED BREAST CANCER PATIENTS ACROSS THE NATIONHOLLISTON , MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES , May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perthera, a market leader in Precision Oncology, and The Side-Out Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on advancing clinical research in breast cancer, have forged a comprehensive partnership to deliver precision medicine and personalized treatment recommendations to physicians and patients throughout the country. Together, Perthera and Side-Out are launching a national clinical study program to improve outcomes for patients with advanced breast cancer, demonstrate the impact of precision oncology and accelerate clinical trial enrollment across the nation, to advance medicine & science through groundbreaking research publications.
“We are excited to partner with Perthera on this initiative and are confident it will have a dramatic impact on breast cancer care for patients, now and long into the future,” said Rick Dunetz, Executive Director of Side-Out. “With combined efforts spanning over a decade of work in precision medicine research and focused breast cancer research between our organizations, this will be a strong partnership to make a difference in advanced breast cancer management. Perthera’s Multiomic Precision Oncology Analysis is clinically proven to increase both overall survival and progression-free survival for patients receiving precisely matched, personalized treatment recommendations. Perthera’s Platform also delivers a best-in-class ability to expand clinical trial enrollment and seamlessly capture comprehensive patient outcomes to advance clinical research. Through these innovative capabilities, we aim to advance care for breast cancer patients today and for future patients through our contributions to medicine and science.”
Funded through Side-Out’s philanthropic support, all patients who have been molecularly profiled or who have upcoming testing can be enrolled in the program, regardless of geographical location or insurance status. Perthera’s highly trained clinical team will coordinate everything for each patient to ensure they can receive the testing required to advance their care and participate in the program. Patients, their oncologists and care teams, will be provided with significant resources, including Perthera’s precisely matched treatment recommendations proven to increase survival, clinical trial matching services shown to increase enrollment at 5X the national average, and Side-Out’s economic support to ensure patients receive these resources regardless of barriers. This program will capture highly comprehensive patient outcomes for utilization in research and publications to benefit breast cancer patients worldwide.
“We are highly enthused to be launching this Program with a leading breast cancer research organization such as The Side-Out Foundation. Which has advanced clinical trials and research for breast cancer patients for over a decade,” said Gary Gregory, CEO of Perthera. “Together, through our patient-centric clinical study designed to benefit more than thousand patients across the nation. Not only will we deliver our decision support and clinical trial matching to oncologists and patients, but through our outcomes capturing capabilities, we aim to build one of the world’s most comprehensive, breast cancer, Real World Evidence database. Side-Out’s leadership and mission is focused on patient driven research and the results of that research. They are partnering with Perthera to realize their vision by our harnessing the power of medicine, science and data, which will undoubtedly drive this program to be a resounding success.”
Media Contacts:
Rick Dunetz, Executive Director
The Side-Out Foundation
Direct: 571-409-1876
E-mail: rick.dunetz@side-out.org
Gary Gregory, CEO
Perthera, Inc.
Direct: +1-508-397-8885
E-mail: ggregory@Perthera.com
About the Side-Out Foundation
The Side-Out Foundation is a not-for -profit organization that was established in 2004 to make a significant and identifiable impact on the lives of metastatic breast cancer patients and their families. Side-Out’s precision medicine research matches patients with treatments and uses the outcome data produced from this to draw conclusions, challenge the standard level of care, and change the trajectory of the disease. Since its inception, Side-Out has raised over $10 million for its proprietary clinical trials through unique and creative grass roots programs in the sport of volleyball with educational and community-driven events such as Dig Pink® and the Side-Out Ambassador Program, creating advocacy for the metastatic breast cancer community.
About Perthera
Perthera is a leading Precision Oncology Company advancing cancer care through our Precision Medicine Platform. Our innovative technology precisely matches cancer patients with ranked treatment recommendations and has been utilized by over 250 US healthcare sites and by more than 10% of all oncologists. We have developed a turnkey Precision Oncology Platform with an AI-driven Intelligence Engine, which has been clinically proven to extend cancer patients’ overall survival rates by over a year and progression-free survival rates by a factor of 2.4X. Perthera positions hospitals and physicians to deliver best-in-class cancer care to improve patient outcomes and save lives without altering their current clinical practices, patient flow, or lab preferences. The Perthera Platform also offers a highly comprehensive Precision Cancer Database and well-curated Real-World-Data, which delivers significant value to BioPharma (Pharma, Biotech, Drug Development, and Clinical Research Organizations).
Safe Harbor Statement:
The statements in the press release that relate to Perthera, Inc. (the “Company”) expectations regarding the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance, business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Gary L. Gregory
Perthera, Inc.
+1 508-397-8885
GGregory@Perthera.com