Temporary Closure of Las Vegas Blvd. Under I-15

Clark County, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces a full closure of N. Las Vegas Blvd (Hwy 91) northeast of Las Vegas for 12 days beginning next week.  A contractor is repairing damage to the underside deck slab of the I-15 bridge caused by high-load hits.
 
The closure will be from Sunday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. through Friday, June 24 at 5:00 a.m.

  • Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. or exiting northbound I-15 will detour onto I-15 north to Exit 64 (US-93 interchange)
  • Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. or exiting southbound I-15 will detour onto I-15 south to Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd.) 

I-15 LV BLVD map

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

 

 

