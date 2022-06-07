Soutron to Release Client-driven Update for Library & Knowledge Management, Archives, and Record Information Management
Client Advisory Group (CAG) steers development direction for Soutron’s single source solution
Today, Soutron remains as relevant as ever and we are committed to helping organizations create the ‘holy grail’ - one portal that provides access to all organizational information and resources. ”LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces they will soon be releasing a completely reengineered, Thesaurus module (Authority Control in the USA). This release is the first in a series of anticipated upgrades for the cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Record Information Management special library solutions provider.
— Tony Saadat
Per Soutron’s Vice-President of R&D, Graham Partridge, “We meet with our clients on a regular basis to discover what short-term trends they are seeing and where they see taking their library in the next 3-5 years. This regular communication is how we understand the challenges our clients face and how we can best support them. This release is an example of how well we listen.”
Since the injection of funds from growth equity investor Bloom Equity Partners, the R&D team at Soutron has been working on updating the user interface to accommodate the increase in digitization projects being undertaken by special libraries.
The completely reengineered Thesaurus module featuring greater real estate for searching and display of information along with improved navigation promises to simplify workflows and reduce clicks while providing greater flexibility than ever. It also features improved security to help protect against cyberattacks and an updated API which allows clients to use their own portal for library search access and metadata sharing with knowledge management applications used in other departments, such as iManage or Stravito.
“Twenty years ago, when I was CEO of EOS International, clients told me that corporate libraries were no longer viable due to the availability of information on the Internet,” states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global. “Today, Soutron remains as relevant as ever and we are committed to helping organizations create the ‘holy grail’ - one portal that provides access to all organizational information and resources. No more information silos that take forever to search whose results are not pertinent.”
Soutron clients should watch their emails for alerts about the upcoming release.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Record Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
