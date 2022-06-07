ZE Power Engineering Launches New website
ZE Power Engineering, a leading engineering firm servicing the electrical utility and telecommunications industry is thrilled to announce the launch of a new website.
Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, quick access to information about our services while providing a user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices.
“We started this project with the intention of not only updating and refreshing the look and feel of the website, but also to enhance the user experience and to make it easier to find the information that is important to our clients and prospective clients alike.” Said Jovan Kovacevic, P.Eng, Chief Operations Officer, ZE Power Engineering.
After many months of hard work and dedication from our team at ZE Power Engineering, we also have improved our news and careers pages, so visitors can see what’s happening throughout the organization with updates and content being posted continuously. People can also keep up to date by staying connected to us.
We hope you enjoy our new look!
For any suggestions, questions, or comments please get in touch with us at media@ze.com
About ZE Power Engineering Inc.
ZE Power Engineering Inc. is a leading national engineering firm based in Richmond, British Columbia. The company strives to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions through its extensive range of professional services in engineering and project management solutions.
The team’s integrated expertise and industry experience enable the company to provide reliable and cost-effective designs and solutions. ZE Power Engineering’s growth and success are due to its continual effort to deliver quality services to support and extend capabilities.
Phone: 1-604-304-8683 | Email: engineering@ze.com | Web: www.zepowerengineering.com
