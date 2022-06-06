# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

05-31-22

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of vandalism to playground equipment at the playground near the town office in Sullivan.

06-01-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a theft complaint in Columbia where a chainsaw was reported stolen from a shed. Investigation continues.

06-03-22

Trooper Keith York, Trooper Jake Ferland, Trooper Josh Lander and Troopers from Troop E arrested Rian Moore (35) of Danforth, and Mikayla Lowell (28) of Danforth, in Lincoln as a result of the fatal crash investigation that occurred on May 29th north of Danforth in T8 R4 NBPP on the Springfield Road. Moore was charged for Class A Manslaughter, Class C Driving to Endanger and Class C Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. Lowell was charged with Class B Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution and Class C Tampering with a Witness or Informant.

06-04-22

Corporal Blaine Silk responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 1 in Sullivan. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of Corporal Silk. The operator, Jeffrey Lynn (39) Gouldsboro was located at his residence by Gouldsboro Police Department and Lynn was returned to the scene. Lynn was arrested for Operating Under the Influence, Operating After Suspension and leaving the scene.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summoned Dawn Hewes (48) Topsfield for Operating After Suspension Class C.