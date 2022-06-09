Phil Zen Design Launching a Quickie-Quiz to Help Shoppers Find Their Perfect Work-From-Home Task Chair
Are you overwhelmed by all the office chair options on the market? Not sure what best suits you? Tilt, saddle, kneeling, sway, ball? This 15 sec easy quiz offers you a non salsy shortcut to know what best suits you
So many design to discover and choose from. Which one will fit you best? It depends of 4 main factors
With so many different sitting options out there, it can be overwhelming to find the right chair. Phil Zen Design is launching an easy quiz to make it simple
The quiz consists of four questions. After answering all four, quiz-takers are immediately shown the task chair most likely to provide the greatest satisfaction.
“The quiz isn’t a sales gimmick—it’s an educational tool to call attention to product types and designs that chair shoppers might not have previously considered,” said Phil Zen Design founder Philippe Gryc. “The quiz is designed to help shoppers make better-informed decisions. It’s my belief that informed decision-making in ergonomics can lead to life-changing experiences.”
Gryc said shoppers are able to take the quiz without obligating themselves to make a purchase or to receive a newsletter. “You don’t have to sign up for anything; you don’t have to supply personally identifying information,” he explained.
Super-busy shoppers and those impatient with the conventional process of searching for the right task chair will find the quiz a valuable tool, Gryc assured.
The questions touch upon what Gryc has deemed the most important factors for obtaining a perfect fit when it comes to chair selection. Those factors are:
* Workspace design
* Time spent sitting while working
* User’s personality
* Budget
“We curate supplier offerings that are highest rated for quality and performance and that have been made using sustainable materials and processes,” he said. “With so many different choices in our catalog, finding the perfect one can be tough without help. Usually, the help comes from talking to me and my team. But with many consumers in a hurry these days, we created this quiz to provide near-instant personalized help with making a chair selection.”
The idea to create the quiz was knocking around inside Gryc’s head for quite a while, he revealed.
“Since the earliest days of Phil Zen Design, the most frequently asked questions I received from shoppers were ‘What are the best types of office chairs’, ‘Which ones are the bestsellers?’, ‘Why are they the bestsellers?’, and ‘Which of those bestsellers will work for me in my own home office?’
“I and my team answered those questions by phone, email, or online chat, but I noticed there were some shoppers who didn’t have time to really engage with us via those channels. So, for them, I decided to distill the typical phone, email, and chat conversation down to its very essence. The result was the four questions that make up the quiz.”
The quiz has been well-received by his customers, Gryc indicated. “Quite a few of them have taken the quiz and indicated they found it very helpful,” he said.
Gryc added that he is open to creating similar quizzes for other types of work-from-home furniture and décor products his company carries, but will be guided by the amount of interest consumers express in seeing more of them.
“We can imagine building quizzes for every category, but ultimately our customers will tell us what they find useful or not,” said Gryc. “People's time has never been more precious and we want to make sure we are always mindful of that by offering value in the most concise ways possible.”
For more information, please visit the Phil Zen Design website at https://philzen.com
About Phil Zen Design
Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.
