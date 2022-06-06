The International Business Brokers Association Recognizes Eastern North Carolina Business Brokers

The IBBA has recognized Eastern NC Business Brokers, Tony Khoury and AJ Ramsey, with the Chairman’s Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2021.

"We are a team of ten that live, work and play here in Eastern, NC. We are dedicated to helping you confidentially sell your business." — Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Eastern North Carolina Business Brokers, Tony Khoury and AJ Ramsey, with the Chairman’s Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2021 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

“Business Brokers play a vital role in sustaining our economy by facilitating the successful transition of business ownership between sellers and buyers," stated IBBA Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. “We applaud and celebrate our award recipients who’ve not only proven personal excellence, but have also positively impacted the lives and futures of so many through their efforts.”

“We are a team of eight business brokers that live, work and play here in Eastern, NC – basically we cover east of Raleigh, up through Virginia, down through South Carolina”, stated Khoury, President of Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC. “Our mission is to support the economy of our region by assisting business owners who want to transition out of their business for retirement or for other reasons.” He continued, “It is very rewarding to ensure that these operations, and their employees, continue on as viable concerns and that others get to experience their entrepreneur ambitions.”

More information about Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with over 2,500 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not-for-profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses, franchises, and commercial real estate, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

