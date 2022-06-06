Celebrate the Great Outdoors in Florida this June

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 6, 2022

Canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available for rent at many state parks.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring June as Great Outdoors Month in Florida. The Governor’s proclamation honors Florida’s abundant natural resources and the nation’s best recreational opportunities, provided by the state’s waters, trails, public lands and parks.

Great Outdoors Month is celebrated across the country each June to spotlight not only the beauty and wonder of our lands but also the health and economic benefits they provide.

From vibrant coral reefs and white-sand beaches to clear, natural springs, ambling rivers and peaceful pine forests, the state of Florida offers a myriad of opportunities to connect with nature and explore outdoors. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service and Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection are committed to providing visitors with unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories.

“This Great Outdoors Month, we welcome you to come experience ...the Real Florida and see why Florida is the only recipient of four National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “An adventure awaits you at any of Florida’s 175 state parks, 42 aquatic preserves and three national estuarine research reserves.”

With families preparing for summer fun, June is the perfect time to enjoy the natural beauty of Florida. Florida's state parks, trails and aquatic preserves offer opportunities to camp, hike, paddle along pristine waterways, enjoy local flora and fauna, and more.

Activities during Great Outdoors Month in Florida include: